See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

United Active Living, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary

Bringing living to aging

Welcome to United Active Living, where we believe aging is a journey filled with possibilities. We are dedicated to creating vibrant senior living environments for elder care that enrich the lives of our residents through respect, individuality, and community. Visit us at Senior Living & Retirement Communities Calgary | Senior Care