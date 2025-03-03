Winnipeg sewage treatment plant gets millions from feds for ongoing upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The project to upgrade Winnipeg’s North End Sewage Treatment Plant is getting more federal funding.

Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid announced $150 million in funding through the Canada Housing Infrastructure fund Monday morning. The beleaguered project’s price tag has tripled since it was announced more than a decade ago, leaving some uncertainty around how the work would be paid for.

An additional $16 million is also going toward the project as part of a provincial funding stream, for a total of $166 million.

Duguid said the upgrades to the plant — the funds will be used to complete the second phase of upgrades — are needed to keep pace with a rapidly-growing city.

“All of us know that without sewage capacity, we can’t build new homes, we can’t grow as a city, and estimates were that we would run out of sewage capacity in about six years.,” he said.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the announcement means the city will have some financial flexibility to keep utility rates down.

“Winnipeg’s future growth depends on smart investments in the infrastructure that makes housing possible,” Gillingham said.

“This agreement is a significant step toward ensuring we have the wastewater capacity needed to support more homes, more jobs, and a growing population.

“The new North End Water Pollution Control Centre is an investment in our economy and the health of our rivers and Lake Winnipeg.”