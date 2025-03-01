Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Man in Bedford, N.S. dies in police custody during service call

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 1, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A 37-year-old man died in police custody after police responded to a service call in Bedford, N.S., where authorities say he was experiencing a mental health episode.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 70 block of Farringdon Way at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the man became aggressive, prompting officers to use a Taser.  The struggle continued, but authorities were able to gain control of the man, handcuff him and call Emergency Health Services (EHS).

According to authorities, the man’s health began to show signs of deterioration while he was in custody. Police began life-saving efforts, including the use of naloxone, which were continued by EHS and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency on their arrival.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Police extend sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” police said in a news release.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The incident has been referred to the provincial police watchdog for an investigation.

Friday’s incident is the second this week in which a person died while in Halifax police custody, though both cases are unrelated, prompting the Serious Incident Response Team to investigate.

