Former gang member speaks out on rising crime among Saskatoon’s youth

Discussions about crime in Saskatchewan suggest more youth are getting involved.

Desiree Laliberte, a former gang member turned advocate, has stated that turning to a life of crime is typically not a choice youth make willingly.

Laliberte is a member of SRT8 UP, an organization that provides outreach services, programming and support to people who have lived criminal street lifestyles and are seeking to make positive changes.

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Laliberte comes from a Métis community in Green Lake. She faced abuse and addiction from a very young age, enduring challenges that she says no child should go through.

“It definitely had an impact on my mental and emotional state, which then led me to look for my own family. That led me to the street life,” said Laliberte. “I was a gang-involved since I was 13.”

Laliberte, 36, says gangs are still prevalent in the community. She believes most of the issues leading to lives of crime stem from home.

“There’s a lot of pain and struggle within our Indigenous society. It’s that lineage we carry from our generational trauma or our trauma from our families,” said Laliberte.

A change she noted with gangs today is that they are recruiting more youth compared to when she was involved.

Police are also seeing an increase in youth crime, with many incidents involving weapons, particularly bear spray. Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said there were 367 bear spray incidents in 2024 alone.

“We’ve already seen 31 instances in January of 2025,” said McBride. “You have to ask, where is it coming from and how is it getting into the hands of people who are using it for a criminal purpose?”

However, Laliberte says that accessing these weapons is easier than some might expect.

“You can walk into a corner store and go inside and see bear mace behind the counters, you can see weapons behind the counters,” said Laliberte.

She emphasized a crucial element in her journey to heal from trauma was learning from those who share similar life experiences.

She expressed that STR8 UP has been a transformative force in her life, giving her the courage to speak openly about her past.

“We’re meant to be silenced,” said Laliberte. “A lot of us are just learning to speak out about it. It’s hard. It’s hard to get our youth to speak up about it. But, with the right voices and people coming forward, it will make it easier for youth to feel comfortable about speaking out.”

She hopes by raising her voice and sharing her story, she can help others find theirs.

“I’ve been living sober. [STR8 UP] got me involved in programming. They’ve taken me back to my culture and I’m involved in school now. I’m trying to better my future by staying positive and staying resilient.”