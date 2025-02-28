Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former gang member speaks out on rising crime among Saskatoon’s youth

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 6:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Former gang member speaks on rising crime among Saskatoon’s youth'
Former gang member speaks on rising crime among Saskatoon’s youth
Former gang member speaks on rising crime among Saskatoon’s youth
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Discussions about crime in Saskatchewan suggest more youth are getting involved.

Desiree Laliberte, a former gang member turned advocate, has stated that turning to a life of crime is typically not a choice youth make willingly.

Laliberte is a member of SRT8 UP, an organization that provides outreach services, programming and support to people who have lived criminal street lifestyles and are seeking to make positive changes.

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Laliberte comes from a Métis community in Green Lake. She faced abuse and addiction from a very young age, enduring challenges that she says no child should go through.

“It definitely had an impact on my mental and emotional state, which then led me to look for my own family. That led me to the street life,” said Laliberte. “I was a gang-involved since I was 13.”

Story continues below advertisement

Laliberte, 36, says gangs are still prevalent in the community. She believes most of the issues leading to lives of crime stem from home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There’s a lot of pain and struggle within our Indigenous society. It’s that lineage we carry from our generational trauma or our trauma from our families,” said Laliberte.

A change she noted with gangs today is that they are recruiting more youth compared to when she was involved.

Police are also seeing an increase in youth crime, with many incidents involving weapons, particularly bear spray. Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said there were 367 bear spray incidents in 2024 alone.

“We’ve already seen 31 instances in January of 2025,” said McBride. “You have to ask, where is it coming from and how is it getting into the hands of people who are using it for a criminal purpose?”

However, Laliberte says that accessing these weapons is easier than some might expect.

“You can walk into a corner store and go inside and see bear mace behind the counters, you can see weapons behind the counters,” said Laliberte.

Trending Now

She emphasized a crucial element in her journey to heal from trauma was learning from those who share similar life experiences.

Story continues below advertisement

She expressed that STR8 UP has been a transformative force in her life, giving her the courage to speak openly about her past.

“We’re meant to be silenced,” said Laliberte. “A lot of us are just learning to speak out about it. It’s hard. It’s hard to get our youth to speak up about it. But, with the right voices and people coming forward, it will make it easier for youth to feel comfortable about speaking out.”

She hopes by raising her voice and sharing her story, she can help others find theirs.

“I’ve been living sober. [STR8 UP] got me involved in programming. They’ve taken me back to my culture and I’m involved in school now. I’m trying to better my future by staying positive and staying resilient.”
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices