Video emerges of another home invasion, just minutes before South Surrey attack

New video has emerged of another home invasion just minutes before and not far away from an attack that rattled a South Surrey community on Wednesday.
The chilling video, captured on a doorbell camera, shows a large man kicking a home’s door in, before entering and demanding keys.
Then, just as suddenly as he broke into the house, he runs out of the house and into the night.
The video, which was posted on Facebook, now forms a part of a police investigation.
Shortly after it was recorded, a similar incident occurred at the home of Garth Garth Wesnoski and Nicole Tyssedal.
“This was the worst interaction in my entire life, just terrible,” Wesnoski said.
Wesnoski awoke around 1:30 a.m. to find a strange man at his door in the Breakaway Bays community near King George Boulevard and 160th Street.
The man immediately became violent, leading to a fight that spilled out into his driveway as the man also demanded keys.
He was ultimately arrested at the scene. David William Charles Hoffman is facing charges of assault, breaking and entering and mischief.
Wesnoski described the doorbell video of the similar incident as “shocking.”
“Right away I was like, is anybody in the house?” he said.
“I’m terrified for the people that had to deal with something like that, it’s just extreme violence.”
Hoffman has an extensive criminal history, with over a dozen charges and convictions.
In December he was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and willfully resisting a peace officer — and released on bail on Jan. 2.
He’s now due back in court on Monday for a bail hearing in the Breakaway Bays incident.
That prospect has Wesnoski rattled.
“We both can’t believe we are hearing there is a possibility a fella like that with that kind of record and history of life has a chance of getting out on the streets again,” he said.
“Please do not let this man out.”
