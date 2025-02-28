RCMP seize 200 bottles of liquor in northern Manitoba search

Police in northern Manitoba say they seized more than 200 bottles of liquor, along with illicit drugs and a pair of loaded handguns, during a search at a Bunibonibee Cree Nation home.
RCMP from the Oxford House detachment were called to the home around 6:50 p.m. Thursday to support First Nation Safety Officers and a band constable.
A search of the residence — which police said was supposed to be unoccupied — uncovered $64,000 in liquor and other contraband. The three people inside were arrested.
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is facing 15 charges, among them multiple weapons offences as well as failing to comply with probation.
The other two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both from Bunibonibee, also face numerous charges — a total of 18 between them — of weapons offences, failing to surrender and cocaine possession.
All three are in custody, RCMP said, as the investigation continues with the help of the Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team.
