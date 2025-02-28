Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Province launching more ‘Buy BC’ ads as Trump tariff threat looms

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Buying local more important than ever, Canadians say in survey'
Buying local more important than ever, Canadians say in survey
RELATED: Canadians feel buying local is more important than ever, and many are willing to pay more to do it, a new survey from Interac says. However, a lot of people are still having trouble identifying what is Canadian. Emily Lazatin reports. – Feb 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Premier David Eby says it has been “absolutely inspirational” to see people step up across the province and Canada to support homegrown businesses in response to the tariff threat from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eby made the comment during a visit to a Save-On-Foods location in Vancouver, where he highlighted efforts to boost local food production.

Click to play video: 'New Premier’s task force to focus on B.C.’s food economy'
New Premier’s task force to focus on B.C.’s food economy

He says Windset Farms based in Delta, B.C., entered into a partnership with BC Hydro last fall to expand its facility to become the largest LED-lit greenhouse powered by renewable electricity in western North America.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says Windset recently signed an agreement with Save-On-Foods, “displacing American tomatoes” and giving B.C. residents access to local produce.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jamie Nelson with Save-On-Foods says the company has more than 2,000 made-in-Canada items on its shelves identified with Canadian flags, and they’re “really excited” about pushing forward with the buy-local effort.

Click to play video: 'Buy local push boosts sales at Okanagan farm'
Buy local push boosts sales at Okanagan farm
Trending Now

Eby says B.C. residents would soon start seeing more “Buy BC” advertisements, and the province has also launched a new website with a tool to help people buy local along with the latest information about tariffs and B.C.’s response.

The only thing certain about Trump is uncertainty, Eby added, and the B.C. government is “doing (its) best to diversify away from the United States in order to protect B.C. businesses and consumers from whatever is happening down south.”

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about reducing barriers to interprovincial trade, Eby told the news conference that Economic Development Minister Diana Gibson was meeting with counterparts from across Canada to push for a “mutual recognition agreement” that would mean products approved for sale in one Canadian jurisdiction would be allowed in others.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices