Man handed 68 charges in string of Winnipeg robberies, property crimes

A Winnipeg man is facing a whopping 68 charges after his arrest in connection with a string of robberies and property crimes beginning in August of last year.

Travis Freddie Ducharme, 27, has been charged in more than 20 incidents, mostly in south Winnipeg. The allegations include multiple cases of auto theft, stealing wallets/purses from individuals, breaking and entering, and making fraudulent purchases with stolen cards.

On Feb. 12, police — with the help of the tactical support team and a police dog unit — searched the man’s residence and arrested him without incident. He remains in custody.

The laundry list of charges he faces includes motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing property obtained by crime, mischief, fraud, and failing to comply with release conditions.