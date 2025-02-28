Menu

Crime

Man handed 68 charges in string of Winnipeg robberies, property crimes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 28, 2025 11:30 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man is facing a whopping 68 charges after his arrest in connection with a string of robberies and property crimes beginning in August of last year.

Travis Freddie Ducharme, 27, has been charged in more than 20 incidents, mostly in south Winnipeg. The allegations include multiple cases of auto theft, stealing wallets/purses from individuals, breaking and entering, and making fraudulent purchases with stolen cards.

On Feb. 12, police — with the help of the tactical support team and a police dog unit — searched the man’s residence and arrested him without incident. He remains in custody.

The laundry list of charges he faces includes motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possessing property obtained by crime, mischief, fraud, and failing to comply with release conditions.

Click to play video: 'Two men arrested after string of robberies around Winnipeg'
Two men arrested after string of robberies around Winnipeg
