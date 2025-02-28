Going on a resort vacation? What to avoid to lower risk of food poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re heading to an all-inclusive resort soon, the endless buffets and free-flowing drinks are undoubtedly a major perk. But experts warn that some of these tempting foods and beverages could hide harmful bacteria and parasites, putting you at risk of foodborne illness.

This warning comes after hundreds of Canadians recently fell ill at a Mexican resort, experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. Although it is still unknown how the sickness started, Keither Warriner, a food safety professor at the University of Guelph, believes it may have been a parasite.

With the number of people that got sick and how long it lasted, he believes it could be due to the parasite Entamoeba histolytica, which is usually associated with poor sanitation and water-borne illnesses.

“If you’re in a susceptible host, especially the very young, it gives you this sort of dysentery type of disease, such as profuse diarrhea, and it can be life-threatening because of a dehydrating effect,” Warriner said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not official that it is this parasite, but all the symptoms say it may be… the fact it’s long-term occurring, the sudden onset of symptoms, everyone’s suffering the same time… that would indicate this.”

2:34 ‘Disgusting disaster’: Wedding party falls violently ill at Mexico resort

He believes the water system may have been contaminated, potentially infecting guests eating freshly washed produce, brushing teeth, showering or even consuming an ice cube.

“These are the likely causes,” he said.

The most common illnesses among travellers are generally caused by eating food or drinking beverages contaminated by bacteria, parasites or viruses, according to Health Canada.

And contamination can occur at any stage — whether during storage, preparation, or cooking.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

If you do experience food poisoning, Health Canada states that the most common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills, stomach pain, and cramps. These symptoms can appear within hours of consuming contaminated food, or sometimes days or even weeks later.

Story continues below advertisement

Foods, drinks to avoid while vacationing

No matter which resort you visit, Warriner said, it’s important to be cautious when vacationing in a country where food and water standards may differ.

The World Health Organization echoes this warning, advising travellers who want to lower their risks of illness to avoid certain foods and drinks, consult a doctor before departure and carry oral rehydration salts along with any necessary medications.

One of the biggest concerns is water, as contaminated sources can easily cause illness.

“Water is a good distributor of any pathogen,” Warrier said. “And what do you do with water? Well, you wash things with it. You’re going to make ice from it. You’re going to wash food with it. You wash your hands in it, you’re going to take showers in it. So waterborne disease definitely is very serious.”

Story continues below advertisement

He emphasized that waterborne diseases are more common than foodborne illnesses.

2:00 B.C. families among hundreds who fell ill at Mexican resort

To stay safe around water while at a resort, always stick to bottled water with a sealed cap, and avoid drinking tap water or using it for brushing your teeth unless it’s been properly purified.

Be cautious with ice cubes, as they are often made from tap water, and opt for drinks without ice unless you’re certain it’s been made from safe water. When it comes to fresh fruits and vegetables, it’s best to only eat those that can be peeled or ensure they’re washed with safe water.

“So avoid ice at all costs. I know it makes your drink taste cold, but it’s not worth the risk,” Warriner said. “And avoid anything ready-to-eat, like peeled fruits and salads as it could harbour pathogens. So make sure the produce is intact and you can peel it off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another big culprit to getting sick while on vacation is eating from a food vendor, he said.

“Street vendors… the reality is they’ve got the food in a condition where it’s warm, so pathogens grow,” he said.

Buffet-style restaurants can also pose a risk when it comes to eating and drinking.

0:35 Family files lawsuit after Toronto mother, son die on vacation in Dominican Republic

This can involve temperature abuse of foods or contamination, where individuals handle food and inadvertently cause cross-contamination.

“So you have to be careful of buffets,” he said.

In particular, avoid dishes with raw or undercooked eggs — such as homemade mayonnaise or mousse — as they can be breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria.

To stay safe, always make sure your food is thoroughly cooked and served piping hot. Watch out for raw seafood, poultry that’s still red or pink, and minced meat or burgers that are undercooked. These can harbour bacteria that are only killed by proper cooking, which should ensure that all parts of the food reach 70 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Food held at room temperature for extended periods poses another major risk.

Warriner had one more piece of advice for those traveling to resorts: always make sure you have medical insurance, just in case.