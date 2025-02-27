Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Martin Long appointed as Alberta’s new infrastructure minister

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 8:31 pm
1 min read
Martin Long stands behind Premier Danielle Smith at a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Martin Long stands behind Premier Danielle Smith at a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta has a new minister of infrastructure.

Two-term MLA and former parliamentary secretary Martin Long has been appointed to the cabinet post after the previous minister resigned earlier this week.

Long, the member for West Yellowhead, says he will continue building infrastructure to keep up with population growth.

First elected in 2019, Long has served as a parliamentary secretary for various files, including small business, and most recently, rural health.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His appointment comes after Peter Guthrie resigned as infrastructure minister over concerns about how procurement contracts were being signed across government.

Guthrie, who represents Airdrie-Cochrane, remains in Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative caucus but now sits as a backbencher with no cabinet responsibilities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie resigns over contract procurement concerns'
Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie resigns over contract procurement concerns
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices