Martin Long appointed as Alberta’s new infrastructure minister

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta has a new minister of infrastructure.

Two-term MLA and former parliamentary secretary Martin Long has been appointed to the cabinet post after the previous minister resigned earlier this week.

Long, the member for West Yellowhead, says he will continue building infrastructure to keep up with population growth.

First elected in 2019, Long has served as a parliamentary secretary for various files, including small business, and most recently, rural health.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His appointment comes after Peter Guthrie resigned as infrastructure minister over concerns about how procurement contracts were being signed across government.

Guthrie, who represents Airdrie-Cochrane, remains in Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative caucus but now sits as a backbencher with no cabinet responsibilities.