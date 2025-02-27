Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

75-bed Blood Tribe Recovery Community to open in 2026

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 8:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blood Tribe Recovery Community to open in 2026'
Blood Tribe Recovery Community to open in 2026
WATCH: Construction on a first-of-its-kind recovery community is well underway. The Blood Tribe Department of Health-operated facility will offer long-term addiction treatment with culture top of mind, aiming to bring its clientele back to their roots while providing support along their healing journey. Jordan Prentice reports.
Located just outside of Cardston in southern Alberta, the Blood Tribe Recovery Community will aim to provide locals struggling with addiction the opportunity to begin their healing journey in a culturally safe environment in their own backyards.

Operated by the Blood Tribe Department of Health, the new, 46,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 75 beds offering long-term addiction treatment for up to 300 people per year.

  • Rendering of the Blood Tribe Recovery Community that will be located just outside of Cardston.

The Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) will operate the space with funding from the Alberta Government, which will be free for people seeking treatment. Construction of the facility began in 2023.

Blood Tribe Councillor Marcel Weasel Head said the recovery centre will be a space for Blood Tribe members experiencing addiction to connect with others navigating the same challenges.

“[The opioid crisis] has done a lot of damage to our members because of those we have lost, and we can’t afford to lose anymore,” said Weasel Head.

“That’s the message that I want to tell our members out there.

“We need you. We need you to come back home. We need to protect you. That’s what this recovery community is all about.”

Situated west of Moses Lake along Highway 5, the community said the centre is a crucial component of the Alberta recovery model.

A Blood Tribe Recovery Community sign. View image in full screen
The new facility is located just outside of Cardston. Jordan Prentice / Global News

