75-bed Blood Tribe Recovery Community to open in 2026

Located just outside of Cardston in southern Alberta, the Blood Tribe Recovery Community will aim to provide locals struggling with addiction the opportunity to begin their healing journey in a culturally safe environment in their own backyards.
Operated by the Blood Tribe Department of Health, the new, 46,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 75 beds offering long-term addiction treatment for up to 300 people per year.
The Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) will operate the space with funding from the Alberta Government, which will be free for people seeking treatment. Construction of the facility began in 2023.
Blood Tribe Councillor Marcel Weasel Head said the recovery centre will be a space for Blood Tribe members experiencing addiction to connect with others navigating the same challenges.
“That’s the message that I want to tell our members out there.
“We need you. We need you to come back home. We need to protect you. That’s what this recovery community is all about.”
Situated west of Moses Lake along Highway 5, the community said the centre is a crucial component of the Alberta recovery model.
