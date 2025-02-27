Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Books and Bagels’ helps Regina students take centre stage

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 27, 2025 6:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Books and Bagels’ helps Regina students take centre stage'
‘Books and Bagels’ helps Regina students take centre stage
Learning to read can open up a whole new world. For students from Regina’s Douglas Park School, they had the chance to showcase their literacy skills centre stage at a community event called 'Books and Bagels'.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Learning to read can open up a whole new world.

For students from Regina’s Douglas Park School, they had the chance to showcase their literacy skills centre stage at a community event called ‘Books and Bagels’.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Proud family members as well as members of the community were a captive audience for the young readers.

Trending Now

Global News’ photojournalist Derek Putz was there to capture the story.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices