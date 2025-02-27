‘Books and Bagels’ helps Regina students take centre stage

Learning to read can open up a whole new world.
For students from Regina’s Douglas Park School, they had the chance to showcase their literacy skills centre stage at a community event called ‘Books and Bagels’.
Proud family members as well as members of the community were a captive audience for the young readers.
Global News’ photojournalist Derek Putz was there to capture the story.
