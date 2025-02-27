‘Books and Bagels’ helps Regina students take centre stage

See more sharing options

Learning to read can open up a whole new world.

For students from Regina’s Douglas Park School, they had the chance to showcase their literacy skills centre stage at a community event called ‘Books and Bagels’.

Proud family members as well as members of the community were a captive audience for the young readers.

Global News’ photojournalist Derek Putz was there to capture the story.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.