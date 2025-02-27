Oilers look to end losing streak against Panthers in rematch of 2024 Stanley Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

If trying to end a four-game losing streak was not enough of an incentive for the Edmonton Oilers (34-20-4) to find a way to win against the Florida Panthers (35-21-3), they may also be motivated by revenge.

When the Oilers face off against the Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., on Thursday night, it will be the second rematch between the two hockey clubs since last year’s Stanley Cup final in which Edmonton lost in heartbreaking fashion after forcing the series to a Game 7 finale.

The two teams last faced one another on Dec. 16. In that game, the Panthers won 6-5.

The four-game losing streak the Oilers are on is the longest of its kind since Kris Knoblauch was hired as head coach in November 2023.

The Oilers have a 16-10-2 record on the road this season while the Panthers, who have recently been without star winger Matthew Tkachuk because of injury, have a 17-10-2 record at home.

On Thursday afternoon, the Oilers posted on social media that the club would be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for the game. He will be out with an undisclosed injury. Winger Jeff Skinner is expected to be in the lineup and Knoblauch confirmed young forward Matt Savoie, who played in each of the team’s last three games, would not play.

“It was a difficult call to make,” Knoblauch said. “Matt’s played really well… Right now we’re going with the guys that have been with us for the majority of the season.”

Despite Edmonton’s recent struggles in terms of winning games, start centre Leon Draisaitl continues to be productive in what has already been a fantastic season for him. The German forward has eight goals and five assists in his last 10 games.

In that same time frame, the Oilers have gone 4-5-1 and averaged three goals for per game while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers have a 7-3-0 record and have scored an average of 3.8 goals per game while giving up an average of just 1.9 goals per game.

The Oilers have been outscored 17-7 in the three games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.