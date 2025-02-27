Quebec man sentenced for 3D-printed guns, online hate speech against Jews

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including hate speech against Jews and the 3D printing of firearms.

Pascal Tribout, 38, was sentenced Wednesday at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, north of Montreal.

He pleaded guilty in December to possession and distribution of data to make 3D-printed firearms, as well as attempting to manufacture a number of prohibited firearms.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of willful promotion of hatred toward the Jewish community.

The federal prosecutor in the case says Tribout is the first Canadian sentenced to prison under a new provision of the Criminal Code that prohibits the possession and sharing of computer data that can be used to manufacture firearms.

During the weapons investigation, the RCMP discovered Tribout was posting antisemitic hate speech on the social networking platform Telegram.

Sentencing had been delayed so Tribout could make a statement to the Jewish community, but in the end he did not speak during sentencing.