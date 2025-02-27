Menu

Canada

Premier Moe says relations with United States ‘more intense’ after meetings in D.C.

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 3:07 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. GAC
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says relations with the United States have been “a little more intense” as he continues to push against the threat of tariffs.

“That may remain a little more intense for a period into the future, but we’re committed to making the relationship work despite the current rhetoric,” Moe told reporters Thursday in Washington, D.C., outside the White House.

Moe has been in the U.S. capital this week meeting with U.S. lawmakers about the harms of proposed tariffs by President Donald Trump, who is planning to impose the measures on Canadian goods next week.

Moe said maintaining free trade between Canada and the United States would allow both economies to remain strong.

He added it’s normal to have disagreements, but said the bigger picture is more important.

“I don’t always get along with my family, I don’t always get along within our political party or even within our nation, and so there are times when you’re going to have discussions like this,” he said.

“It’s important for all of us as North Americans to keep our eye on the long game, getting back to that North American secure economy that we have had for so very long.”

He said American consumers and farmers will see increased costs should the tariffs be applied to oil and gas and agricultural products.

He said 90 per cent of potash used by U.S. midwestern farmers comes from Saskatchewan.

“Gas will blow up at the pumps almost immediately and so American families will pay more with these tariffs. Eventually I think if (the tariffs) are on for any sustained period of time, all North Americans are going to pay more,” he said.

“It’s going to make for a less competitive North American market, which doesn’t benefit us that live here. It benefits other countries and other areas of the world.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

