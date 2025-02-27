‘Insulting’: American coach of Canada men’s soccer team hits back at Trump

Send this page to someone via email

The American coach of the Canadian men’s national soccer team is not mincing words when it comes to Donald Trump.

Jesse Marsch, the Wisconsin-born coach, blasted the U.S. president for his ongoing “51st state” remarks, calling them “insulting.”

“I’d like to address the 51st state discourse, which I find unsettling and, frankly, insulting,” said Marsch while speaking to the press at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the site of next month’s CONCACAF Nations League Finals featuring Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Panama.

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state.”

“As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies,” he continued, after he was asked about the recent 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final between Canada and the U.S. and, as an American coaching the Canadian men’s team, how comfortable was he with “all this political stuff happening right now.”

Marsch, a former U.S. men’s national team player, underscored his message by comparing his home country to the one where he now lives.

“Canada is a strong, independent nation that’s deep-rooted in decency,” he said. “It’s a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now hate-fuelled climate that’s in the U.S.”

Since his inauguration in January, Trump has said on multiple occasions that he’d like to see Canada become part of the U.S., even if that means using what he called “economic force” to make it happen.

Marsch took over the Canada men’s program last May, after being let go as manager for then-Premier League club Leeds United.

“People really believe that their differences make them stronger,” he continued, talking about his team’s roster. “Almost all are first- and second-generation Canadians, coming from different heritages and cultures.

“But they are uniquely incredibly proud to be Canadian, to represent their country, to give everything to the love that they have for each other and playing for their country,” he added, saying that his team is more motivated than ever “to show on and off the field exactly what Canadian character is.”

View image in full screen FILE – Canada head coach Jesse Marsch signals to his players during a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match between Venezuela and Canada in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 5, 2024. Tony Gutierrez / The Associated Press

Canada, ranked 31st in the world, takes on No. 19 Mexico in one semifinal March 20 while the 16th-ranked U.S. faces No. 36 Panama in the other. The championship and third-place games will take place three days later.

Asked for his response, Oguchi Onyewu, U.S. Soccer’s vice-president of sporting, said he was there to promote the Nations League.

“My main focus right now and the U.S.’s focus is the competition ahead and hopefully coming back as a four-peat champion, knowing that the competition is extremely stiff and that any of these four teams have the quality in their player pool to win this tournament,” he said.

There has been tension between the U.S. and Canada since January, after Trump referred to Canada as the 51st state and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.”

Trump’s plan to introduce tariffs against Canada has also ratcheted up the stakes in sports arenas across North America, leading to Canadian fans booing the U.S. national anthem when it is played ahead of hockey and basketball games.

— With files from The Canadian Press