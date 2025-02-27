Where the party leaders are spending election day as Ontario votes

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of the province’s main political parties are spending election day, Feb. 27.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford and his wife plan to vote in Etobicoke in the morning. In the evening, he is set to react to the results at his party’s election night event at the Toronto Congress Centre.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is starting her day with volunteers and supporters in the Beaches-East York riding. Later, Stiles is attending an election night party with New Democrats at The Great Hall in the city’s west end, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Mississauga: Crombie will watch and react to the results at the Liberal party’s election night event at the Mississauga Convention Centre at 9 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner is set to cast his vote at Guelph City Hall at 10 a.m. He will join volunteers for sign waving at 11 a.m. before heading to a campaign office in the city.

Kitchener: He will join volunteers at a campaign office at 1 p.m. and canvass in the city until 4 p.m.

Guelph: Schreiner is expected to watch election results at the Delta Hotel Guelph, then give a speech in the hotel ballroom.