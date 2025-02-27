SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Where the party leaders are spending election day as Ontario votes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 9:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders make final pitches before election day'
Ontario party leaders make final pitches before election day
WATCH: Doug Ford, Bonnie Crombie, Marit Stiles and Mike Schreiner are making their final pitches ahead of election day in Ontario. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports.
Here’s where the leaders of the province’s main political parties are spending election day, Feb. 27.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford and his wife plan to vote in Etobicoke in the morning. In the evening, he is set to react to the results at his party’s election night event at the Toronto Congress Centre.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is starting her day with volunteers and supporters in the Beaches-East York riding. Later, Stiles is attending an election night party with New Democrats at The Great Hall in the city’s west end, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Mississauga: Crombie will watch and react to the results at the Liberal party’s election night event at the Mississauga Convention Centre at 9 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner is set to cast his vote at Guelph City Hall at 10 a.m. He will join volunteers for sign waving at 11 a.m. before heading to a campaign office in the city.

Kitchener: He will join volunteers at a campaign office at 1 p.m. and canvass in the city until 4 p.m.

Guelph: Schreiner is expected to watch election results at the Delta Hotel Guelph, then give a speech in the hotel ballroom.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

