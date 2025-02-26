Saskatchewan marks Pink Shirt Day to show support for a world without bullying

Send this page to someone via email

In Canada, one in five kids are affected by bullying.

On Feb. 26th, students and school staff across Saskatchewan dressed in pink shirts to show their support for a world without it.

The movement started in 2007 after two Nova Scotia students wore pink shirts to school in support of a boy being bullied for the same thing.

Pink Shirt Day has since become a worldwide movement, celebrated in countries like China, Japan and New Zealand.

Teachers in Saskatoon say it’s wonderful to see Pink Shirt Day being taken seriously by both students and staff.

“It’s not just in the classroom, it’s happening in the hall, it’s happening outside on the playground,” says vice-principal of Ecole Dundonald School, Shelley Branstetter. “So we’re just really proud of our team here, that it’s really building that and that it’s becoming authentic. And we’re seeing it in daily interactions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regina health-care workers also wore pink on Wednesday to show their support for the anti-bullying movement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That initiative where you know others showed kindness to somebody who was bullied or picked on, is something that is very easy for us as a group to do and advocate for that,” says Crystal Semple, administrative operations manager for the Regina Community Clinic. “With many people that we serve, many people in our community just need to know that there’s somebody else to stand with them and be kind to others and show kindness to others.”

Some students are creating anti-bullying designs for future Pink Shirt Days. Others are offering more traditional support, understanding even small acts of kindness go a long way in helping those affected by bullying.

Grade 3 and 4 students at Ecole Dundonald School voiced their thoughts on bullying and Pink Shirt Day:

“Something that we’ve been doing at school is drawing a logo that we thought would be good for Pink Shirt Day and to represent not to be bullied,” said one Grade 4 student.

“People shouldn’t bully other people,” a student from Grade 3 added.

“It’s important because bullying isn’t nice and everybody should be kind to one another.”

“Imagine if I said to you your earrings look beautiful on you. Your frown will turn upside down,” added another student in Grade 3.