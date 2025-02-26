Menu

Canada

Montreal woman with autism fights to get her emotional support dog back

By Amanda Jelowicki & Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
Woman with Autism fighting to get her emotional support dog back
WATCH: A woman with Autism Spectrum Disorder is fighting to get her emotional support dog back. The 63-year-old who lives in a subsidized housing apartment was initially told she could have the dog but was later told it had to leave. She is now struggling with day-to-day tasks. Amanda Jelowicki has the details.
A Montreal woman with autism is fighting to be reunited with her dog, after being forced to give her up due to complaints from her apartment building’s management.

Heather Yampolsky says her bond with her dog, Honey, played a crucial role in improving her mental and physical wellbeing.

“I was emotionally frozen… I couldn’t feel anything”, Yampolsky said.

However, after getting her dog, she says things turned around for the better. “I began to want to engage with the world again,” she added.

Yampolsky, who lives in a low-cost housing unit in Montreal’s Mile End, had adopted Honey last fall, and the dog quickly became a source of emotional support.

The apartment building’s pet policy allowed dogs under 25 pounds, and Honey, who weighed 22 pounds, met the requirement.

Yet, shortly after Yampolsky brought Honey home, complaints began to arise from neighbours and building management, who expressed concerns over the dog’s barking and size.

“I feel like I betrayed her… I feel awful. I know it’s not my fault, but I can’t shake that feeling,” Yampolsky said, speaking of the painful decision to give up her dog.

Yampolsky claims the building’s management forced her to part with Honey, despite the dog meeting the size requirements outlined in the building’s pet policy.

“It’s very unfair,” said Marilena Kalogridis, a close friend of Yampolsky. “I found she has been discriminated against.”

Yampolsky has since lodged a complaint with Quebec’s Human Rights Commission, hoping for a resolution that would allow her to be reunited with Honey. She is still holding onto the hope that one day she can feel the love and support that Honey brought back into her life.

“I hope one day I can readopt Honey and feel that love again,” Yampolsky said.

