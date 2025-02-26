AIMS software 2nd phase rollout sparks concerns for Saskatchewan health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

SEIU-West president Barbara Cape is raising concerns about the second phase rollout for the AIMS payroll system for Saskatchewan’s health-care system.

“These problems are critical,” Cape said.

The AIMS software has been under scrutiny since the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) implemented it in early 2024 — when some health-care workers across the province were not receiving their paycheques.

Cape says the software is already causing “continuous issues” and those need to be addressed.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have a lot of concerns how this is going to affect scheduling, paying of staff, making sure that those vendor bills are paid. And we need to see the SHA actually putting some thought behind how to fix the problems in the first place before they roll out the next phase,” Cape said.

Story continues below advertisement

AIMS project co-chair Mark Anderson told Global News the first phase has been “fully implemented and has shown great progress.”

“The financial, human resources, supply chain, and reporting changes have been stabilized, allowing us to now prepare for the time validation and scheduling implementation,” Anderson said.

He said the AIMS system has a solid foundation but “can and will be further improved over time.”

“The final phase of AIMS is time validation and scheduling,” he added. “We are committed to introducing these remaining changes carefully and gradually. These new tools are being thoroughly tested and will be rolled out in stages, beginning with smaller and less complex groups of employees. This will allow us to trial the system and fix what we need to before expanding to the larger workforce.”