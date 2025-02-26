Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

AIMS software 2nd phase rollout sparks concerns for Saskatchewan health-care workers

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted February 26, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
SEIU-West president, Barbara Cape, is raising concerns about the new phase roll out for the AIMS payroll system for the Saskatchewan healthcare system.
SEIU-West president Barbara Cape says the AIMS payroll system is already causing 'continuous issues' and those need to be addressed. Global News
SEIU-West president Barbara Cape is raising concerns about the second phase rollout for the AIMS payroll system for Saskatchewan’s health-care system.

“These problems are critical,” Cape said.

The AIMS software has been under scrutiny since the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) implemented it in early 2024 — when some health-care workers across the province were not receiving their paycheques.

Cape says the software is already causing “continuous issues” and those need to be addressed.

“We have a lot of concerns how this is going to affect scheduling, paying of staff, making sure that those vendor bills are paid. And we need to see the SHA actually putting some thought behind how to fix the problems in the first place before they roll out the next phase,” Cape said.

AIMS project co-chair Mark Anderson told Global News the first phase has been “fully implemented and has shown great progress.”

“The financial, human resources, supply chain, and reporting changes have been stabilized, allowing us to now prepare for the time validation and scheduling implementation,” Anderson said.

He said the AIMS system has a solid foundation but “can and will be further improved over time.”

“The final phase of AIMS is time validation and scheduling,” he added. “We are committed to introducing these remaining changes carefully and gradually. These new tools are being thoroughly tested and will be rolled out in stages, beginning with smaller and less complex groups of employees. This will allow us to trial the system and fix what we need to before expanding to the larger workforce.”

