North-end Halifax restaurant The Brooklyn Warehouse to close after 17 years

The Brooklyn Warehouse, a popular restaurant in Halifax’s north end, is shutting down after 17 years, citing economic challenges and the inability to secure a long-term lease.

The restaurant will have its final service on March 29.

“While this decision has been a difficult one, the team at The Brooklyn Warehouse is immensely proud of everything accomplished and the lasting impact made on the food culture of Nova Scotia,” the eatery wrote in a news release.

The restaurant, opened in 2007 by father-and-son duo, Leo and George Christakos, focused on promoting local food and sustainability and was involved in the Devour! Film Festival.

Leo died in 2019, and the restaurant has faced challenges, according to its owner.

“Despite the successes achieved over the years, the challenges of the post-pandemic economy, along with the inability to secure a long-term lease, have made it increasingly difficult to imagine a sustainable future for the restaurant,” the release goes on to say.

Christakos also owns Ace Burger Co. and Battery Park Beer Bar & Eatery in Dartmouth, which remain open.