Snow-covered parking garage in Ottawa partially collapses, vehicles trapped

Around 50 people are without vehicles after a parking garage partially collapsed in the downtown core of Ottawa early Wednesday morning, Ottawa Fire Services says.

The firefighters said an alert resident called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday after spotting damage to one of the pillars in a six-story parking garage at 265 Laurier Ave. W. The resident believed it needed further investigation by authorities.

The fire service said its’ technical rescue team was dispatched to the parking garage for further investigation.

Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered that around five or six girders, which provided the main structural integrity for the garage, were bowing and compromised.

View image in full screen A six-story parking garage at 265 Laurier Ave. W. is shown in this photo shared by Ottawa fire on X. OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde

Ottawa Fire said that the uncovered top floor of the garage had a heavy load of snow on top of it.

The firefighters then called in property managers and an engineer as well as officers from Ottawa police, who closed the surrounding roads.

Firefighters then worked to evacuate the building while they also discovered that cement columns reinforcing the upper roof were cracked and broken.

Upon arrival, the engineers confirmed that a collapse was imminent, and at 4:47 a.m. on Wednesday, the north west corner of the building gave way.

View image in full screen A six-story parking garage at 265 Laurier Ave. W. is shown in this photo shared by Ottawa fire on X. Ottawa Fire Service

There were around 50 vehicles inside the parking garage at the time of the collapse; no owners have been allowed to remove their vehicles as of yet.

There have been no injuries reported in connection with the collapse thus far by authorities nor any announcements on if any vehicles were damaged.