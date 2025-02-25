Kelowna developers anticipate delays amid lack of power from FortisBC

Send this page to someone via email

A lack of power could lead to developers temporarily pulling the plug on new Kelowna, B.C., developments.

“We’re running into situations where developers are being told they won’t have power until 2027 or 2028 to fully energize their buildings,” said Ian Grannary, of Smith + Andersen.

Multiple Kelowna developers have been advised by FortisBC to pause their projects due to limited electrical capacity, with Smith and Andersen’s Pandosy project potentially delayed until at least 2028.

“That’s pretty vague, and that’s if everything goes well. If we’re four years out that’s going to affect a lot of projects,” said Grannary.

FortisBC says the expansion of local substations will help with getting more power to the new builds, but that work is facing delays.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re seeing an increase in the amount of time it takes to receive equipment and supplies, such as transformers, breakers, and specialized equipment,” said Gary Toft, Communications rep for FortisBC.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re doing to help with those delays is preordering and prepaying to get that equipment.”

But Kelowna developers say the damage will have already been done.

“Kelowna risks failing to meet its housing mandates, losing provincial funding, the delayed projects jeopardize jobs, local businesses lose out on new customers, there’s financial uncertainty for developers as we wait on Fortis to act,” said Morgan Reynolds, Argus Properties’ director of construction.

FortisBC says it’s constantly monitoring the capacity of its energy systems and expands as needed to manage rate impacts on all customers.

“We’re working very closely with the development community and the City of Kelowna and we’re asking developers to get in touch with us and let us know what their needs are so we can make sure that we’re ready for them,” said Toft.

Meanwhile, developers are left wondering whether to wait or go ahead.

“We’re not sure what the impact is going to be. There are a lot of developers scared that putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a development that may not be occupied for a few years, that’s problematic,” said Grannary.