Saskatoon winter warming causes problems around the city

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon saw record-setting cold just last week and now it’s warming up enough to melt densely packed snow around the city.

While the warmth is a pleasant change for many, it’s not without its own challenges.

As the snow melts, the resulting water from the runoff creates increased risk of flooding and property damage. Saskatoon fire and flood says it’s early for this time of year.

“It usually happens a little bit later,” says Carey Knihnski, project manager for Saskatoon Fire and Flood. “We had the cold spell and the sudden change in temperatures, you know, going to the zero mark and a little bit above that, so it’s really caused the melt to come quick and fast.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The restoration company admits they’ve been responding to more calls of flooding and burst pipes amid the warmer weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cold weather, you know, caused the pipes to freeze. And then as the thaw comes along, that pipe thaws out,” says Knihnski, “And that’s when you start getting the water coming into the building or your dwelling.”

But the danger isn’t limited to homes either. The rapid change in temperature also risks damaging city pipes and water mains, at times covering already dangerous potholes in pools of water.

The City of Saskatoon provided the following statement to Global News:

“As Saskatoon transitions to spring, residents and businesses should clear snow from catch basins to help prevent water pooling. Potholes can form as moisture seeps into cracks, creating hazards for vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers should also avoid splashing people at bus stops and sidewalks.

“City crews are actively defrosting catch basins, clearing gutters, and responding to flooding on major streets. Residents can help by keeping snow on their property, clearing ice from sidewalks, and reporting water pooling at saskatoon.ca/frozendrain or calling 306-975-2476 for urgent issues.

Meanwhile, crews are working to clear the roads of snow. Less snow on the roads means less chance of flooding, and crews are over halfway done all streets.

Knihniski asks residents to call a professional if they spot any water damage in their homes, especially as the warm weather continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have any questions and you’re not sure, just call a professional. They’re more than willing to come out and help you out and, you know, kind of help assess what occurred and the extent (of) the damages.”