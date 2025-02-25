2 arrested, 5 rescued in search operation near Canada-U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

A search and rescue operation near the Canada-U.S. border led to the rescue of five people and the arrest of two individuals on Sunday.

The RCMP says its operation involved 20 officers and took around eight hours. When found, all five individuals were suffering from hypothermia and had been unable to continue their trek.

Authorities say they crossed illegally from the United States to Canada, and were located around Hinchinbrooke, in the Montérégie region of Quebec.

A driver and an alleged smuggler were arrested. A statement from the RCMP says the smuggler was released on a promise to appear and will face charges, and the driver was taken into custody by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The statement says the border enforcement team began the search based on a tip from the United States Border Patrol (USBP).

The Black Hawk helicopter, recently chartered to support border protection efforts, was engaged in the operation.

The deployment came as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian exports for what he has called Canada’s failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.