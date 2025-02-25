Saskatchewan announces measures to deter production of fentanyl, methamphetamine

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is introducing measures that aim to deter the production, trafficking and use of fentanyl and methamphetamine, the province announced Tuesday.

“It’s important we recognize what these substances are: lethal poisons that need to be eradicated from our communities,” Justice Minister Tim McLeod told reporters in Saskatoon.

“No town, no family, no individual is truly safe from the far-reaching grip of illegal drug use.”

McLeod said the province is to create penalties, with fines of up to $1 million in some cases, to stop the distribution of such drugs if they’re not used for medical purposes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province will also be allowed to use existing legislation to seize properties gained through illegal activities or used for crimes.

Additional measures include classifying drug use on private properties as trespassing, cancelling driver’s licences of those convicted of drug crimes and classifying drug-related items as street weapons to let officers seize them immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

McLeod said Saskatchewan would also consider allowing drug-use offenders to receive credit against court-imposed fines, if they attend addictions programming.

“(It’s about) coming down heavily on the people who would profit off the pain and suffering of others but recognizing the users and the addiction is not a crime,” he said.

“(It’s) making sure we have a path to recovery for the people battling addiction, not criminalizing that behaviour.”

McLeod said the measures aren’t meant to address proposed U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, but they could be used to help the province’s conversations with U.S. officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel next month and is considering additional tariffs on other goods.

Trump has raised concerns about security at the Canada-U.S. border. In response, the provinces and federal government have introduced measures to beef up border patrols and crack down on the movement of drugs.