Manitoba school division brings back plan to play ‘God Save the King’ in classrooms

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A western Manitoba school division’s plan to reintroduce the playing of “God Save the King” during morning announcements is back on despite being met with controversy.

At a board meeting on Monday evening, Mountain View School Division Chairperson Jason Gryba confirmed the plan will go ahead while the division consults with lawyers on the legal repercussions.

Manitoba legislation includes a regulation that says the royal anthem should be played at the end of the school day in all public schools.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, the tradition has not been enforced for many years, with many school divisions abandoning it altogether.

Some trustees expressed concern that the change could affect Indigenous staff and students.

The province has previously said it is conducting a broader regulatory review of education, including procedures for morning announcements.

Story continues below advertisement