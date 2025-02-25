Menu

Education

Manitoba school division brings back plan to play ‘God Save the King’ in classrooms

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
A western Manitoba school division’s plan to reintroduce the playing of “God Save the King” during morning announcements is back on despite being met with controversy.

At a board meeting on Monday evening, Mountain View School Division Chairperson Jason Gryba confirmed the plan will go ahead while the division consults with lawyers on the legal repercussions.

Manitoba legislation includes a regulation that says the royal anthem should be played at the end of the school day in all public schools.

However, the tradition has not been enforced for many years, with many school divisions abandoning it altogether.

Some trustees expressed concern that the change could affect Indigenous staff and students.

The province has previously said it is conducting a broader regulatory review of education, including procedures for morning announcements.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

