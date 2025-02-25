British couple in their 70s arrested, detained by Taliban in Afghanistan

Send this page to someone via email

A British couple in their 70s, who run education and training programs in Afghanistan, have been detained by the Taliban, although the couple’s children say they don’t know why their parents were arrested.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were taken from their home on Feb. 1, in the Nayak area of central Bamiyan province, along with another foreigner and an Afghan, reports The Associated Press.

Their four adult children say their parents run Rebuild Consultants, an organization that provides training and education for government agencies, education organizations, businesses and nongovernmental groups.

The Sunday Times, which first reported the story, said one project was for mothers and children. The Taliban has severely restricted women’s education and activities.

In a letter to the Taliban, their children wrote: “Our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded.

“We trust that this is not your intention, as we are instructed to respect their wishes to remain with you.”

According to the BBC, the couple have been running their programs for 18 years and their work had apparently been approved by the local authorities, despite the Taliban banning education for girls over the age of 12 and not allowing women to work.

“They were just trying to help the country they loved,” Sarah Entwistle, the couple’s eldest daughter, told The Sunday Times.

Entwistle told the BBC that she and her siblings were in contact with their parents for three days after their arrest, but became increasingly alarmed after they lost contact.

“Our parents have always sought to honour the Taliban, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to explain their reasons for this detention,” Entwistle told Times Radio. “However, after more than three weeks of silence, we can no longer wait.”

In the letter to the Taliban, the siblings issued a plea for their return, arguing that their parents have always respected their place as foreigners in the country.

“They have always been open about their presence and their work, diligently respecting and obeying the laws as they change,” their children wrote. “They have chosen Afghanistan as their home, rather than with family in England, and they wish to spend the rest of their lives in Afghanistan.

“We kindly ask for the release of our father and mother so they can return to their work in teaching, training and serving Afghanistan, which you have previously supported.”

On Monday, the Taliban told the BBC it plans to release the Reynolds “as soon as possible.”

In a statement, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

The Taliban did not give a reason for their arrest.