Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

British couple in their 70s arrested, detained by Taliban in Afghanistan

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 1:45 pm
2 min read
Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were taken from their home on Feb. 1 in the Nayak area of central Bamiyan province
Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were taken from their home on Feb. 1, in the Nayak area of central Bamiyan province in Afghanistan. Rebuild Consultants
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A British couple in their 70s, who run education and training programs in Afghanistan, have been detained by the Taliban, although the couple’s children say they don’t know why their parents were arrested.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were taken from their home on Feb. 1, in the Nayak area of central Bamiyan province, along with another foreigner and an Afghan, reports The Associated Press.

Their four adult children say their parents run Rebuild Consultants, an organization that provides training and education for government agencies, education organizations, businesses and nongovernmental groups.

The Sunday Times, which first reported the story, said one project was for mothers and children. The Taliban has severely restricted women’s education and activities.

In a letter to the Taliban, their children wrote: “Our parents have consistently expressed their commitment to Afghanistan, stating that they would rather sacrifice their lives than become part of ransom negotiations or be traded.

Story continues below advertisement

“We trust that this is not your intention, as we are instructed to respect their wishes to remain with you.”

According to the BBC, the couple have been running their programs for 18 years and their work had apparently been approved by the local authorities, despite the Taliban banning education for girls over the age of 12 and not allowing women to work.

Click to play video: 'Taliban bans Afghan women from praying aloud, reciting Qur’an in each other’s presence'
Taliban bans Afghan women from praying aloud, reciting Qur’an in each other’s presence

“They were just trying to help the country they loved,” Sarah Entwistle, the couple’s eldest daughter, told The Sunday Times.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Entwistle told the BBC that she and her siblings were in contact with their parents for three days after their arrest, but became increasingly alarmed after they lost contact.

“Our parents have always sought to honour the Taliban, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to explain their reasons for this detention,” Entwistle told Times Radio. “However, after more than three weeks of silence, we can no longer wait.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In the letter to the Taliban, the siblings issued a plea for their return, arguing that their parents have always respected their place as foreigners in the country.

“They have always been open about their presence and their work, diligently respecting and obeying the laws as they change,” their children wrote. “They have chosen Afghanistan as their home, rather than with family in England, and they wish to spend the rest of their lives in Afghanistan.

“We kindly ask for the release of our father and mother so they can return to their work in teaching, training and serving Afghanistan, which you have previously supported.”

On Monday, the Taliban told the BBC it plans to release the Reynolds “as soon as possible.”

In a statement, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

The Taliban did not give a reason for their arrest.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Dave Lavery recounts his 77 days as a prisoner of the Taliban'
Canadian Dave Lavery recounts his 77 days as a prisoner of the Taliban
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices