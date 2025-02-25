Stabbing of 6-year-old boy in Halifax puts focus on mental health support in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The recent attack on a six-year-old boy in Halifax is raising questions about mental health support in Nova Scotia and highlighting the struggle for some families to help loved ones.

The six-year-old boy was with his parents Sunday afternoon when he was stabbed by a stranger at a bus stop near Scotia Square in downtown Halifax.

The child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday that the boy is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Elliott Chorny has been charged with attempted murder and weapons charges.

‘Did not get the help that she needed’

In a Facebook post, a person who says she’s Chorny’s mother details the extent to which the family went to seek help for the 19-year-old.

Global News has reached out to the post’s author, but has not independently confirmed their relationship.

The author calls the incident a “horrific crime,” and says her heart goes out to the child and his family.

“As for Elliott, she is my daughter, I love her deeply but due to her unchecked mental health, I haven’t known her for a long time,” she wrote.

“She needs treatment and we have called police, child protective services, doctors, etc. I kept telling everyone that she was a danger if she isn’t on medication and I said I’m scared that something will happen to someone if she loses touch completely.”

The post goes on to say Chorny’s family didn’t feel comfortable with her living in their home because they didn’t feel safe.

“Unfortunately in Nova Scotia you can not force someone to take medication against their will,” the post concludes.

“(…) Elliott did not get the help that she needed and the little boy has suffered needlessly despite our efforts to try and protect the community.”

Court documents show that Chorny is also alleged to have assaulted a woman on Jan. 27 in Halifax. Both that charge, which was sworn in last Tuesday, and this latest charge list Chorny as having no fixed address on court documents.

In response to the Facebook post, Nova Scotians and mental health advocates have spoken up about access to care.

Allison Garber, an advocate around mental health and addiction, poses a question in her own post.

“What do you do, though, when someone you love is severely sick and refuses help?” she wrote.

“It’s complex. People experiencing mental illness deserve agency and autonomy, but there are situations like the one this mother is sharing where we need better options, we need more action, we need more intervention.”

Premier responds

On Sunday night, Premier Tim Houston wrote on social media that he was struggling to “fully express my outrage and sadness” after learning about the events.

“My thoughts are with the victim and their family. The person who did this is clearly a threat to the public and should be kept locked behind bars,” he posted on the social media platform X.

When asked if he regretted writing that in light of the possible mental health situation involved, he told reporters Tuesday that “if there is a person, any person who represents such a danger to others that this could happen, that person shouldn’t just be just walking around society.”

He also said while it’s clear that government has a role in providing programming for mental health, addictions and housing, “people have to be ready to to accept that.”

“You can’t force somebody,” he said, while adding that the province will continue to invest in mental health support.

“There’s moving parts there. I think we need to look carefully at what is possible and understand that at the core of this, this is a human being with her own thoughts and wants.”