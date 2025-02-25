Ontario landfill search underway for missing woman believed to have been disposed: police

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators in Hamilton say they are searching an Ontario landfill for any evidence that could lead them to a missing 40-year-old woman.

Shalini Singh was last seen by family and friends at around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2024. She was reported missing by her concerned family about a week later on Dec. 10, police said.

Police said that at the time of her disappearance, Singh was living with her common-law boyfriend at a downtown Hamilton apartment building.

Singh’s boyfriend was also reported missing at the same time but was found on Dec. 11 after going to a family member’s home outside of Hamilton, police said.

Investigators said Singh’s boyfriend has “not cooperated with the investigation” into her disappearance and has “provided no information that could assist in locating Shalini.”

“Despite searching the building several times, police have not located any evidence relating to her disappearance,” investigators said.

This included hundreds of hours of surveillance video from the building to trace Singh and her boyfriend’s movements in the days around her disappearance, police said.

They noted there is no CCTV footage showing Singh leaving her building after Dec. 4.

“Police are investigating the possibility that Shalini was killed in her apartment and removed from the building through the building’s garbage disposal system,” Hamilton police said.

Police said early in the investigation, investigators learned that some of the apartment building’s garbage might still be at the Kenora Waste Transfer Station. Garbage was secured and searched on Dec. 15 but police found nothing.

The majority of the waste collected from the apartment building had already been moved to Glanbrook Landfill, just outside of Hamilton in Caledonia, Ont., police said.

“Over the past few weeks, investigators have been planning and coordinating a systematic search of the landfill site,” police said, adding that the work began on Monday and is expected to take several weeks.

“There will be a large police presence at the site but traffic in the area will not be affected.”

Singh is described as having a light complexion, about five feet four inches tall and around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Police previously said it is believed that she does not have access to a car and her photo was provided by family to investigators to aid in their search for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.