Airdrie resident hospitalized after being attacked by 4 large dogs: RCMP

A person from Airdrie was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being attacked while walking their dog.

RCMP said the attack happened just after 3 p.m. near 8 Street NW and Silver Springs Way, near the Williamstown Nose Creek Preserve.

“A resident was walking their small dog when the dog was attacked by four large dogs. The owner of the small dog attempted to intervene and sustained injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.

The victim was taken to hospital in unknown condition, and police said Airdrie municipal enforcement seized the four dogs. It was not immediately clear if the victim was a man or woman, or boy or girl.

No other details were provided by police.