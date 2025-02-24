Menu

Canada

Ukrainians in the Okanagan mark three years since the start of the war

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 9:15 pm
Okanagan residents mark war in Ukraine anniversary
Ukrainians living in the Okanagan gathered outside city hall Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of their country. It comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders are reaffirming their support for Ukraine's president. Victoria Femia reports.
Ukrainians gathered outside Kelowna City Hall on Monday, just as they did three years ago.

Maksym Maksvchuk, 17, recalled the day he was in military training when Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

“We were hiding in a big basement and we heard the rockets come through, maybe next in the next streets over,” said Maksvchuk.

Kelowna woman shares story of fleeing Ukraine on anniversary of war

Since then, he, just like the more than 8 million other Ukrainians, have fled their home.

“When you hear that they see their house is no longer there, people lose everything, they completely start their life here. They’re so happy to have their kids,” said Kelowna Stand with Ukraine vice-president, Denys Storozhuk.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian leaders, shutting out Ukraine.

The meeting came as Trump falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

“Today I heard, ‘Oh we weren’t invited,’ well you’ve been there for three years, you should’ve ended it, you should’ve never started it, you should’ve made a deal,” said Trump.

Ottawa pays tribute to Ukraine on 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion
Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on Canadian support, pledging $ 5 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“We must do everything in our power to enable Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace, a peace that cannot be achieved without Ukraininans at the table,” said Trudeau.

Back in Kelowna, refugees worry as a looming visa renewal deadline threatens to send many back to Ukraine.

In a statement, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said, “The IRCC is aware of the difficulty and delays Ukrainian clients are experiencing with regards to renewing their passports, questions on these delays can be directed to the Ukrainian consulate.”

But the delays put Maksvchuk at risk of being sent back to Ukraine, which means fighting close to the front lines.

“I will be with my father, so one good thing about that,” he said.

