Ukrainians in the Okanagan mark three years since the start of the war

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainians gathered outside Kelowna City Hall on Monday, just as they did three years ago.

Maksym Maksvchuk, 17, recalled the day he was in military training when Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

“We were hiding in a big basement and we heard the rockets come through, maybe next in the next streets over,” said Maksvchuk.

1:47 Kelowna woman shares story of fleeing Ukraine on anniversary of war

Since then, he, just like the more than 8 million other Ukrainians, have fled their home.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you hear that they see their house is no longer there, people lose everything, they completely start their life here. They’re so happy to have their kids,” said Kelowna Stand with Ukraine vice-president, Denys Storozhuk.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Russian leaders, shutting out Ukraine.

The meeting came as Trump falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

“Today I heard, ‘Oh we weren’t invited,’ well you’ve been there for three years, you should’ve ended it, you should’ve never started it, you should’ve made a deal,” said Trump.

2:04 Ottawa pays tribute to Ukraine on 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on Canadian support, pledging $ 5 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“We must do everything in our power to enable Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace, a peace that cannot be achieved without Ukraininans at the table,” said Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in Kelowna, refugees worry as a looming visa renewal deadline threatens to send many back to Ukraine.

In a statement, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said, “The IRCC is aware of the difficulty and delays Ukrainian clients are experiencing with regards to renewing their passports, questions on these delays can be directed to the Ukrainian consulate.”

But the delays put Maksvchuk at risk of being sent back to Ukraine, which means fighting close to the front lines.

“I will be with my father, so one good thing about that,” he said.