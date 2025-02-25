Menu

Video link
Headline link
Education

Librarians reflect on importance of Freedom to Read Week

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Librarians reflect on importance of Freedom to Read Week
Lethbridge librarians and booksellers are highlighting the importance of books, education and literature during Freedom to Read Week. Justin Sibbet reports.
Lethbridge librarians and booksellers are highlighting the importance of books, education and literature during Freedom to Read Week, which runs from Feb. 23 to March 1.

“I think Freedom to Read Week is very important. It’s a time when we can recognize the access that we have to information is something that we need to be fighting for,” said Shannon McAlorum, a professional librarian with the University of Lethbridge.

Experts in southern Alberta say, despite the digital age we live in, censorship is still a threat and this week demonstrates the need for transparency in reading.

As explained in the video above, Freedom to Read Week also shines a light on the importance of reading in general.

