Librarians reflect on importance of Freedom to Read Week

Lethbridge librarians and booksellers are highlighting the importance of books, education and literature during Freedom to Read Week, which runs from Feb. 23 to March 1.

“I think Freedom to Read Week is very important. It’s a time when we can recognize the access that we have to information is something that we need to be fighting for,” said Shannon McAlorum, a professional librarian with the University of Lethbridge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Experts in southern Alberta say, despite the digital age we live in, censorship is still a threat and this week demonstrates the need for transparency in reading.

As explained in the video above, Freedom to Read Week also shines a light on the importance of reading in general.