Boucher leads bench in Raptors win over Suns

TORONTO – Every now and then, Canadian Chris Boucher — the last remaining player from Toronto’s championship team — steps up to remind the Raptors faithful that he is still here.

Boucher scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Raptors down the Phoenix Suns 127-109 in NBA action before 18,989 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Montreal’s Boucher led the Raptors’ subs as Toronto’s bench outscored its Phoenix counterparts 42-18.

“Chris, as I’ve said many times this year, he’s the ultimate professional,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said. “I think he’s done a really good job.”

Every year is supposed to be Boucher’s last with the Raptors. He is scheduled to become a free agent at season’s end.

Lately, the 32-year-old has played a backup role to Orlando Robinson at centre with usual starter Jacob Poeltl out with a hip injury.

“We don’t have a true backup (centre) and he’s stepping up in that role as well,” Rajakovic said. “So he’s been doing a really good job of being in the right spots, rebounding the ball. He’s doing a really good job of shooting the ball. And he really brings a lot of energy off the bench for us.”

Boucher nailed four of five three-point attempts in his impressive performance against Phoenix.

“Just being grateful to be able to play, still be in Toronto, and Scottie (Barnes) and these guys that I’ve been with for a long time,” Boucher replied after he was asked about playing with such enthusiasm.

“We learn every day, and it feels good to be in the process of it, just getting to learn basketball, to play different positions and just, you know, kind of see the things that I can do to help this team.”

Immanuel Quickley, Barnes and RJ Barrett also played significant roles for the Raptors (18-39) against the Suns (27-30).

Quickley and Barrett matched Boucher’s offence with 23 points apiece. The three combined for 8-for-8 three-point shooting in the fourth quarter.

Barnes held his own with an outstanding defensive effort against Kevin Durant.

With Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo chipping in to guard Durant from off the bench, the future NBA Hall of Famer was held to 15 points and 5-for-15 shooting from the field.

“I thought that Scottie set a tone for everybody else,” Rajakovic said. “I don’t think that (Barnes is) getting enough credit for how diverse he is defensively, and what he’s doing defensively for us as a team. Maybe that has something to do with our record.

“But if you have eyes and if you’re watching the game, you see that this guy is elite.”

Quickley also had eight assists and did a nifty job finding Barrett in the late going as the latter hit three three-pointers to allow the Raptors to pull ahead.

“Thank god I’m healthy,” said Quickley, who has missed 39 games this season with an assortment of ailments. “That’s been the biggest part for me, being able to get into a routine.”

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 31 points and his backcourt mate Bradley Beal checked in with 30. Kevin Durant scored 15.

The Suns pushed to within two points with 5:02 remaining. But Quickley and Barrett got hot from beyond the three-point arc. The Raptors 20 three-pointers were one shy of their season high.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.