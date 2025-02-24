Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Alberta child rides Zamboni, a wish come true 

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Making one Alberta child’s wish come true'
Making one Alberta child’s wish come true
The town of Drayton Valley, Alta. rallied together to make a dream come true for one Alberta child. Nine-year-old Hunter Bullock has grown up with several disabilities. On Sunday he was at his sister's ringette game, and at the intermission, the youngster got his wish. Kabi Moulitharan has the story.
The town of Drayton Valley, Alta., rallied to make a dream come true for a local boy – treating him to a ride on his favourite vehicle — the Zamboni machine at the local rink.

Nine-year-old Hunter Bullock supports his sister by attending her ringette games, but according to his mother Jordan Bullock, he’s admittedly there to watch the Zamboni smooth the ice.

“When the Zamboni comes out he will be banging on the glass cheering on the Zamboni driver as he makes his rounds,” Jordan told Global News.

Hunter has grown up with several disabilities: he was born with a rare genetic variation called ARF1 – he’s one of roughly ten children diagnosed worldwide; he also had kidney abnormalities, a seizure disorder and a hole in his heart.

On Sunday, at his sister’s ringette game, Hunter took his turn on the ice during intermission. Thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the town of Drayton Valley and the local Omniplex sports arena, Hunter got to ride the Zamboni.

Watch the video at the top of the page. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

