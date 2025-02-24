Alberta child rides Zamboni, a wish come true 

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Drayton Valley, Alta., rallied to make a dream come true for a local boy – treating him to a ride on his favourite vehicle — the Zamboni machine at the local rink.

Nine-year-old Hunter Bullock supports his sister by attending her ringette games, but according to his mother Jordan Bullock, he’s admittedly there to watch the Zamboni smooth the ice.

“When the Zamboni comes out he will be banging on the glass cheering on the Zamboni driver as he makes his rounds,” Jordan told Global News.

Hunter has grown up with several disabilities: he was born with a rare genetic variation called ARF1 – he’s one of roughly ten children diagnosed worldwide; he also had kidney abnormalities, a seizure disorder and a hole in his heart.

On Sunday, at his sister’s ringette game, Hunter took his turn on the ice during intermission. Thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the town of Drayton Valley and the local Omniplex sports arena, Hunter got to ride the Zamboni.

