Ontario Liberals ask Auditor General to review government ads during election campaign

In the final days of the election campaign, the Ontario Liberal party is raising fresh concerns about a taxpayer-funded commercial, airing in the United States, that paints a positive image of Canada-US relations — claiming the ad campaign dovetails with Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford’s re-election strategy.

Liberal MPP John Fraser has written a letter to Auditor General Shelley Spence — whose office typically reviews government advertising — asking for a determination on whether the ads have become partisan in nature.

The ad campaign launched in late-November, while the Progressive Conservatives were still in government, as part of the province’s charm offensive to convince the White House not to levy tariffs on Canadian products imported to the United States.

Since then, the commercials have played on a number of influential television networks in American media markets — including Fox News — and was recently featured on the Superbowl, reaching a viewing audience of 127 million.

When the election campaign began, Ontario’s top civil servant Michelle DiEmmanuel reviewed all taxpayer-funded commercials to determine which ads adhered to election laws and could continue to air during the writ period.

At least 15 government ad campaigns, which the auditor general had previously said were “designed to promote the governing party,” were pulled off the air. DiEmmanuel, however, determined the Ontario-U.S. ad campaign could continue because it was part of an “Auditor General approved Ontario government advertising campaign in the United States.”

“In accordance with the Government Advertising Act, government advertising campaigns are paused during the election period, unless they are time-sensitive (such as campaigns related to health and safety matters) or relate to revenue generation and are approved by the Auditor General of Ontario,” DiEmmanuel recently wrote in a letter to the Liberal party.

In his letter to the auditor, Fraser argues that while the ads were deemed to be appropriate in the past, his party believes it has become “increasingly obvious” that the taxpayer-funded ads “have been used by the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario for partisan purposes” because they align with the party’s re-elections strategy.

“In calling this unnecessary $189 million election, Doug Ford has focused his political strategy on the Canada-US relationship, including making multiple campaign stops in the United States,” Fraser wrote. “His pitch to voters has consistently emphasized Canada-US relations.”

Fraser points to PC party advertising that makes Canada-U.S. relations the focal point, Ford’s two recent trips to Washington D.C. and many of his campaign announcements as evidence that the re-election bid and the pro-Ontario commercials have harmonized during the election period.

Fraser also said the Superbowl ad received significant coverage in Canadian media and might have influenced Ontario voters on both sides of the border — including an estimated 50,000 snowbirds who travel to the United States each winter who are still eligible to vote by mail.

“All while fighting this election, Mr. Ford has leveraged the resources and platform provided to him via his official Government position to provide a political advantage to the PC party,” Fraser wrote.

“Given the issues we outlined above, we respectfully request clarification regarding whether your previous exemption still applies, or whether the ads have in fact become partisan in nature,” he continued. “If you agree with our assessment, we would further ask if the cost of these ads should be considered an election expense.”

The PC party has not offered the full cost of the ads but has said the government is willing to spend tens of millions of dollars on the campaign.