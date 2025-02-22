Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead after head-on snowmobile crash in Quebec’s Côte-Nord: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men are dead after a pair of snowmobiles collided in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

Police received a call at around 9 p.m. Friday night about a head-on crash between two snowmobiles on a trail in Longue-Rive, about 240 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the men were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victims, one 50 and the other 66, were not travelling together, she says.

Trending Now

Savoie says first responders reached the crash scene by snowmobile because the area was not accessible by car.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices