2 dead after head-on snowmobile crash in Quebec’s Côte-Nord: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are dead after a pair of snowmobiles collided in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

Police received a call at around 9 p.m. Friday night about a head-on crash between two snowmobiles on a trail in Longue-Rive, about 240 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the men were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victims, one 50 and the other 66, were not travelling together, she says.

Savoie says first responders reached the crash scene by snowmobile because the area was not accessible by car.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.