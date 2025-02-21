Menu

Environment

4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of B.C. Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 4:45 pm
2 min read
An earthquake shook parts of B.C.'s South Coast Friday afternoon. The quake, which was centred between Sechelt and Squamish, had a preliminary 5.1 magnitude and was felt throughout the Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
An earthquake was recorded on Friday afternoon in southwestern B.C.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 1:26 p.m. PT, with an initial magnitude of 5.1 and at a depth of one kilometre.

Earthquakes Canada later downgraded the magnitude to 4.7.

The epicentre is located northeast of South Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. A spokesperson for the municipality of Sechelt, which is the closest to the earthquake, confirmed there are no reports of any damage in the community.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no immediate reports of damage across B.C.

People reported shaking from areas of the Sunshine Coast, Victoria, Port Moody, Whistler, Pemberton and Downtown Vancouver, to name a few.

Sechelt resident Caitlin Allenby said her house was shaking.

“It was really scary,” she said. “Luckily, we were well prepared and we were all together.”

In a statement, the District of Sechelt said that “initial inspections of Sechelt’s infrastructure appear to be unscathed after this afternoon’s earthquake.

“Over the coming weeks, district staff will continue to check on infrastructure throughout the community.”

Residents are urged to report any damage and to check in on friends and neighbours.

Click to play video: 'Earthquake preparedness: Emergency kit supplies'
Earthquake preparedness: Emergency kit supplies

Brett Gilley, associate professor of teaching with the Faculty of Science, Dept. of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of British Columbia told Global News we live in a highly-active earthquake area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

“I felt two bumps, which are probably two different seismic waves,” he said.

Gilley added that this was likely a crustal earthquake, which are shallow earthquakes caused by the rupture of faults within Cascadia.

Emergency Info BC confirmed there is no tsunami threat to B.C. from the earthquake.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed they have no reports of calls, damage or injuries related to the earthquake.

They confirmed they are staying on top of calls and monitoring.

Abbotsford police urged residents who felt the earthquake not to call 911 and to keep the lines free for emergencies.

New Westminster police had a similar message.

Previously, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haida Gwaii in October 2012.

People all over the province reported feeling some shaking, with reports of movement lasting up to a minute.

 

 

 

