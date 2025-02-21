4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of B.C. Friday

Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake was recorded on Friday afternoon in southwestern B.C.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 1:26 p.m. PT, with an initial magnitude of 5.1 and at a depth of one kilometre.

Earthquakes Canada later downgraded the magnitude to 4.7.

The epicentre is located northeast of South Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. A spokesperson for the municipality of Sechelt, which is the closest to the earthquake, confirmed there are no reports of any damage in the community.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no immediate reports of damage across B.C.

People reported shaking from areas of the Sunshine Coast, Victoria, Port Moody, Whistler, Pemberton and Downtown Vancouver, to name a few.

Sechelt resident Caitlin Allenby said her house was shaking.

“It was really scary,” she said. “Luckily, we were well prepared and we were all together.”

In a statement, the District of Sechelt said that “initial inspections of Sechelt’s infrastructure appear to be unscathed after this afternoon’s earthquake.

“Over the coming weeks, district staff will continue to check on infrastructure throughout the community.”

Residents are urged to report any damage and to check in on friends and neighbours.

Brett Gilley, associate professor of teaching with the Faculty of Science, Dept. of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of British Columbia told Global News we live in a highly-active earthquake area.

“I felt two bumps, which are probably two different seismic waves,” he said.

Gilley added that this was likely a crustal earthquake, which are shallow earthquakes caused by the rupture of faults within Cascadia.

Emergency Info BC confirmed there is no tsunami threat to B.C. from the earthquake.

A M5.1 earthquake has occurred near #Sechelt. #BC officials are monitoring. Standby for more information. #BCEarthquake — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) February 21, 2025

Felt it in Burnaby pic.twitter.com/uPTOdzKHNb — MR (@Mona_Robertson) February 21, 2025

Breaking News: Earthquake shakes New Westminster, BC. Shaking was felt at the headquarters of the New Westminster Times for about 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/m3Z6arKUb7 — The New Westminster Times (@NewWestTimes) February 21, 2025

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed they have no reports of calls, damage or injuries related to the earthquake.

They confirmed they are staying on top of calls and monitoring.

Abbotsford police urged residents who felt the earthquake not to call 911 and to keep the lines free for emergencies.

A short time ago, an earthquake occurred in BC and was felt across the lower mainland, including Abbotsford. No impacts have been reported to AbbyPD in Abbotsford as a result of the earthquake. Please keep 911 lines free for emergencies. Follow local news for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/RvcsynFpbY — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 21, 2025

New Westminster police had a similar message.

A friendly reminder to keep 9-1-1 free for emergencies or crimes in progress. Please don't call our partners at @EComm911_info to ask about the earthquake. #NewWest — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) February 21, 2025

Previously, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haida Gwaii in October 2012.

People all over the province reported feeling some shaking, with reports of movement lasting up to a minute.