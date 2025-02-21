Menu

Canada

Air Canada to resume flights to Israel this summer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says it will resume flights to Israel in June, a year and a half after it halted trips to the region amid the Israel-Hamas war.

With a fragile truce in place, the country’s largest airline said in a travel update that four direct round-trip flights per week from Toronto to Tel Aviv will begin on June 8.

Another once-a-week return flight out of Montreal is slated to start in August.

Air Canada re-cancels Toronto flights to Tel Aviv after Iran’s attacks on Israel
Air Canada says it has conducted “extensive safety and security reviews,” including talks with government authorities and other airlines that are returning to Israeli airspace.

Two U.S. carriers are planning to revive service to the region, with United Airlines set to take off for Tel Aviv on March 15 and Delta Air Lines on April 1.

Air Canada suspended flights to Israel after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, briefly resuming them last April before halting them again after an attack by Iran.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

