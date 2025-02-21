Menu

Sports

2 more players sign with Winnipeg Blue Bombers for upcoming season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency'
DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency
A Bombers free agency recap. Derek Taylor goes over the Blue and Gold's most important signing, their most under-the-radar signing, and the grade he'd give them for their overall work in free agency. – Feb 12, 2025
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to spend the CFL off-season shoring up their roster, with two more new faces announced Friday.

The club says it has signed Canadian Enock Makonzo and American Javaris Davis — both defensive backs.

Makonzo, a member of the Canadian national football team who was most recently a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, is coming off an Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

The 27-year-old Lachine, Que., native was drafted fourth overall by the Edmonton Elks in 2022.

Davis, 28, is from Jacksonville, Fla., and has played for the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL as well as the XFL.

Davis comes to Winnipeg after spending the 2023 season with the Orlando Guardians and Arlington Renegades of the XFL and UFL, respectively.

Click to play video: '2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule'
2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
