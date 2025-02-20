Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surge in demand sees B.C. baby charity open a second location

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 9:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Baby supplies charity expands into Surrey'
Baby supplies charity expands into Surrey
Charity group BabyGoRound, which provides families with new and lightly-used baby gear, is opening a second location to meet the growing need. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A charity that distributes gently-used gear to families with babies has seen such a big spike in demand that they are now opening a second location.

BabyGoRound has been collecting, cleaning, and handing out baby essentials since 2012. It operates out of a location on Kingsway in Vancouver.

However, over the past few years, the number of families in need throughout the Fraser Valley has skyrocketed.

The organization is now opening a new centre in Cloverdale to help serve families as far out as Hope.

Click to play video: 'BabyGoRound sees an unprecedented spike in demand'
BabyGoRound sees an unprecedented spike in demand
Trending Now

“I like came in and they offered me like a stroller, a bassinet, everything basically you need,” client Clare Douglas told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the beginning, they offered kind of like a pump if I needed, any formula and baby clothes. And so I was able to get those items that I needed and feel prepared as a mom.”

BabyGoRound says it helps more than 1,700 families every year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices