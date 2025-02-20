Surge in demand sees B.C. baby charity open a second location

Send this page to someone via email

A charity that distributes gently-used gear to families with babies has seen such a big spike in demand that they are now opening a second location.

BabyGoRound has been collecting, cleaning, and handing out baby essentials since 2012. It operates out of a location on Kingsway in Vancouver.

However, over the past few years, the number of families in need throughout the Fraser Valley has skyrocketed.

The organization is now opening a new centre in Cloverdale to help serve families as far out as Hope.

“I like came in and they offered me like a stroller, a bassinet, everything basically you need,” client Clare Douglas told Global News.

“At the beginning, they offered kind of like a pump if I needed, any formula and baby clothes. And so I was able to get those items that I needed and feel prepared as a mom.”

BabyGoRound says it helps more than 1,700 families every year.