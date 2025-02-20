Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Despite new regulations, Saskatoon police report uptick in bear spray attacks

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 6:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon sees more bear spray attacks'
Saskatoon sees more bear spray attacks
WATCH: Concerns being raised about safety in Saskatoon's malls after bear spray attacks in both Centre mall and Midtown Plaza over the family day weekend.
Saskatchewan passed additional regulations to combat the use of bear spray as a street weapon in December.

But Saskatoon police reported 10 bear spray attacks over the long weekend alone, raising concerns of regulation effectiveness and safety in public spaces.

Since the implementation of The Safe Public Spaces Act, Saskatoon police reported 23 bear spray incidents in December and 31 incidents in January.

Police say preventing bear spray attacks can be challenging even with the new provincial regulations.

“We are seizing it and we are laying the appropriate charges, but we have to see it,” says Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride. “So whether it’s in a public space or not, if you don’t see it and you don’t know it’s there, you can’t deal with it. And so, unfortunately, because it’s being concealed, we don’t know until they’ve pulled it out and used it.”

The Centre mall provided the following statement to Global News:

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“An incident occurred at The Centre whereby bear spray was discharged. We are grateful to our security team and the Saskatoon Police Service for their prompt response. After a thorough cleanup, the affected areas were cleared for public access.”

Midtown plaza provided the following statement:

“These incidents are very concerning to everyone. We are working diligently alongside SPS, the Downtown BID and City Council to improve the safety in our downtown community and to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers, tenants and staff. We will politely decline your request for an interview.”

Both declined to interview about safety in their respective locations.

McBride also declined to comment on bear spray being acquired online, noting police are doing what they can.

“I’m not going to comment on that right now. But certainly now that you’ve brought it up, I can give you my assurance that if that’s the case, it will be looked at for sure,” McBride said.

“You know, as municipal police, we only have so much control over what’s happening online, particularly when you’re introducing international sources.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police say bear spray incidents could hit 300 by the end of the year'
Saskatoon Police say bear spray incidents could hit 300 by the end of the year
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

