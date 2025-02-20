SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays taking interest in hockey as camp opens

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 5:14 pm
3 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

DUNEDIN – Baseball is top of mind for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for their pre-season opener on Saturday, but the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament has generated plenty of interest in the team’s clubhouse.

The MLB Network is the usual go-to option on the big screens around the team’s player development complex.

That changed Monday afternoon as the Canada-Finland game was on the clubhouse monitors after the athletes finished their morning workouts. Several players planned to get together Thursday night to watch the Canada-U.S. final.

“I think it’s probably the first hockey game that I’ve ever been excited for,” said Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. “I’ll turn it on for sure.”

The booing of the national anthems in sports venues on both sides of the border has been a talking point in recent weeks. Canada-U.S. tension continues to simmer due to the heightened political drama with President Donald Trump’s return to office. Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become a U.S. state and has threatened to apply punishing tariffs to Canadian imports.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

The Blue Jays, who train in Dunedin, Fla., a short drive from the Gulf of Mexico – or as the current U.S. administration prefers, the Gulf of America – have not noticed any anti-Canadian sentiment since their return for camp.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It may be a little bit different when games start obviously,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said at the start of camp. “Everyone has got their opinions and rightfully so, but (I) haven’t really seen anything thus far … hopefully it’s not too much of a distraction.”

The subject of Canada-U.S. relations also came up in a recent media availability with general manager Ross Atkins.

“That’s definitely one I don’t want to get into,” he said. “I will say that I’m very happy living in Toronto. I love everything about it. I’m so glad to be raising my daughters there. It’s an incredible place to live.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey is not a needle-mover among many of the players on the roster. Baseball is king of course, with football, basketball, auto racing and golf some of the more preferred sports.

Trending Now

There are a few big hockey fans in the clubhouse though.

Outfielder George Springer was a Hartford Whalers fan and can often be seen sporting their gear. Reliever Erik Swanson is a supporter of the Winnipeg Jets.

“Right now I’m rooting for Helle in the 4 Nations,” Swanson said, using the nickname for Jets and U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck. “Not a lot of people I’m sure are happy to hear me say that. But (it’s) going to be a fun game.

“I know (pitcher Chris Bassitt) and I have been going back (and forth) with some former Canadian teammates that used to be here (and) we’ve got some buddies up in Toronto. There’s been some friendly banter back and forth.”

The Blue Jays will kick off their pre-season schedule at home against the New York Yankees. Toronto will open the regular season on March 27 against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices