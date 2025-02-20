SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario parties bring competing election ads to 4 Nations final

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 6:22 pm
2 min read
Ontario election: Did the debate change the race?
WATCH: Ontario election latest
With the election battle entering its final week, Ontario’s major parties are hoping to convince voters to cast a ballot for them with competing commercials set to air during the 4 Nations hockey final.

Team Canada is set to face off against Team U.S.A. in Boston on Thursday evening as part of a hotly-anticipated rematch between the two hockey rivals.

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in Montreal in the preliminary round following a chaotic start that included three fights in the first nine seconds.

That was preceded by loud boos from many fans at the Bell Centre for the American national anthem amidst tariff tensions before a stirring rendition of O Canada from the crowd.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Ontario Liberals are planning to use the excitement around the rematch to launch a new advertisement promoting their health care-centred campaign.

A brief new commercial shows a woman in a bed receiving medical care in a hospital parking lot. The caption asks, “What happens after the hallways fill up?” a reference to the province’s overcrowded hospitals.

The Liberals have centred their election campaign around the issue of health care, promising to get everyone in the province a family doctor.

The Ontario NDP also plans to use the 4 Nations final to promote their, “On your side” slogan.

The party’s flagship commercial will play during the game. The ad follows Leader Marit Stiles recapping her professional history and promising to build homes, hire doctors and fix schools.

“In this fight, I’m on your side,” the commercial concludes.

The Progressive Conservative campaign confirmed it too would be taking over the hockey airwaves.

The party plans to air two 30-second commercials as well as one 60-minute slot during the game. The minute-long slot will feature a previously unaired commercial, the PCs said.

In previous big events like the Superbowl, the Progressive Conservatives used their slots to promote leader Doug Ford and to try to frame his opponent, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

