Politics

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announces he will resign on Friday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 2:37 pm
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King (right) talks with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King (right) talks with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. RJB
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he will resign as premier and leader of the Progressive Conservative party effective Friday at noon.

King, 53, told reporters today that his decision is in the best interest of his family, the government and the people of P.E.I., adding that he is in good health.

The premier says a new leader will be chosen “in the hours ahead,” and that person will become premier when he steps down.

King says he knows today’s news may be shocking to some.

But he says he has repeatedly said he didn’t want to be “a lifer” in politics.

He has been premier since May 2019, and his party was re-elected for a second mandate in 2023.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

