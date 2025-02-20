Menu

Politics

B.C. government to help grow province’s agriculture, food processing sectors

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food, Lana Popham announced at a press conference on Thursday Feb. 20, 2025 that the province is launching a "Premier's Task Force" in light of multiple challenges facing the agriculture and food industries. The task force will work to grow B.C.'s agriculture and food processing economy, and improve production, profitability, and competitiveness, the minister said.
As British Columbians track their spending, one of the most expensive bills continues to be groceries.

On Thursday, the B.C. government announced it is setting up a task force to grow the province’s agriculture and food processing economy, to improve production, profitability and competitiveness.

This announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump could impose tariffs on goods imported from Canada to the U.S. early next month.

“We want to make sure our agriculture and food sector continues to grow and continues to be competitive,” Minister of Agriculture and Food, Lana Popham said at a press conference.

“Farmers and food and beverage processors have faced many challenges over the recent years, like high costs, climate impacts, more global competition, and access to labor. They’ve demonstrated time and time again how strongly they work together and join forces in the time of need. Right now is one of those moments in time.”

Popham said the group, with stakeholders across the food supply chain, will provide the government with targeted recommendations on topics such as access to water, land, labour, competitiveness and investment.

Food prices in Canada declined for the first time since May 2017, although overall inflation in January rose slightly compared to December, Statistics Canada said this week.

Consumer prices in Canada rose slightly in January, defying analyst expectations.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that the annual pace of inflation rose to 1.9 per cent last month, up one-tenth of a percentage point from December. However, inflation remained below the Bank of Canada’s target of two per cent.

