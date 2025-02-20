Tens of thousands of Toronto municipal workers will be in strike position next month

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 30,000 unionized municipal employees in Toronto could go on strike next month.

The City of Toronto says it has received a no-board report from the Ontario Ministry of Labour, which would put the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 79 in a legal strike position, and the city in a legal lockout position, at 12:01 a.m. on March 8.

CUPE Local 79 represents roughly 27,000 workers including those in public health, court services, child care, ambulance dispatch, shelters, water and food inspection and long-term care.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The union said last week it had officially requested a no-board report.

It says more than 90 per cent of members have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

The city says it is committed to the bargaining process and is still waiting for a response to its latest proposal, which was tabled Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says in a statement that contingency plans are in place to continue delivering critical services in the event of a labour disruption.

CUPE has said wages are a sticking point in the negotiations after members endured “years of stagnating wages amid rising inflation.”