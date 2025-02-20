Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

4 Nations Face-Off just the latest in long history of memorable international hockey competitions

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 20, 2025 10:48 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '4 Nations Face-Off: Canada, U.S. expect ‘intense’ and ’emotional’ rematch'
4 Nations Face-Off: Canada, U.S. expect ‘intense’ and ’emotional’ rematch
WATCH ABOVE (From Feb. 18, 2025): Canada's and the United States' best hockey players are amped up for the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston, which will be a rematch of their electric round-robin Feb. 15 game in Montreal. Mike Armstrong has a preview of what players on both teams are calling the biggest game of their lives.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The 4 Nations Face-Off has already delivered an instant classic international hockey game with the fight-filled preliminary round matchup between the United States and Canada last week in Montreal.

Click to play video: 'National pride on display at Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener'
National pride on display at Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener

The U.S.-Canada rematch on Thursday night in Boston could be another memorable country vs. country showdown for a sport with deep roots in international competition.

Story continues below advertisement

1972 Summit Series: Canada 6, USSR 5

With the Cold War raging and the Soviet Union challenging Canada’s dominance in hockey, their Summit Series was tied 3-all with one tie going into the decisive Game 8. The Soviets led 5-3 after two periods before Phil Esposito and Yvan Cournoyer evened it and Paul Henderson scored the most important goal in the country’s history to give Canada a 6-5 victory.

Click to play video: '1972 Summit Series: Marking 50 years since iconic Team Canada-Soviet Union battle'
1972 Summit Series: Marking 50 years since iconic Team Canada-Soviet Union battle

1980 Olympics: US 4, USSR 3

Made up of college players who seemed no match for the heavily favoured, professional Soviet Union, the U.S. rallied from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits with Mark Johnson and Mike Eruzione scoring to win 4-3 and produce the “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid, New York. The Americans then beat Finland to take home Olympic gold.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta athletes mark 40th anniversary of Miracle On Ice'
Alberta athletes mark 40th anniversary of Miracle On Ice

1987 Canada Cup: Canada 6, USSR 5

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Jon Cooper still considers the final between Canada and the Soviet Union the best three-game stretch of hockey ever played, with every game decided 6-5 and the first two going to at least one overtime.

Mario Lemieux rushes into the arms of teammate Wayne Gretzky after scoring the game-winner in the Canada Cup final match against the Soviet Union, Hamilton, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1987. View image in full screen
Mario Lemieux rushes into the arms of teammate Wayne Gretzky after scoring the game-winner in the Canada Cup final match against the Soviet Union, Hamilton, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1987. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Blaise Edwards

The culmination is referred to simply as “Gretzky to Lemieux” as Wayne Gretzky passed the puck to Mario Lemieux for the winning goal in the final game.

Story continues below advertisement

2010 Olympics: Canada 3, US 2 OT

A rough start to the tournament on home ice in Vancouver ramped up the pressure for Canada, which led the U.S. until Zach Parise’s tying goal with 24 seconds left in regulation. Sidney Crosby beat Ryan Miller off a pass from Jarome Iginla to score the “Golden Goal” in overtime and keep Canada atop the hockey world.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Is Sidney Crosby the next hockey legend?'
Is Sidney Crosby the next hockey legend?

2018 Olympics: US 3, Canada 2 (shootout)

NHL players did not participate on the men’s side, but the women’s tournament ended with an epic showdown between the U.S. and Canada in the final. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the shootout winner to end the U.S. Olympic gold medal drought in women’s hockey at 20 years.

Click to play video: 'Hockey heartbreak for Canada’s women'
Hockey heartbreak for Canada’s women
Story continues below advertisement

Honourable mentions

-Dominik Hasek and the Czech Republic beat Canada in a shootout on the way to gold in Nagano in 1998 in the debut of NHL players at the Olympics

-Nicklas Lidstrom scored and Henrik Lundqvist made a late save to deliver gold for Sweden against rival Finland in the final of the 2006 Turin Games

-The U.S., with T.J. Oshie as the star, beating Russia in an eight-round shootout with Vladimir Putin in attendance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices