Winnipeg cops investigate Wednesday afternoon shooting in North End

Major crimes investigators are looking into a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police said they were called to the area of Manitoba Avenue and McKenzie Street around 4:30 p.m., where they found a victim in unstable condition, who was taken to hospital.

A suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police said they’re aware of a video circulating on social media connected to this incident, and they continue to investigate Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-989-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).