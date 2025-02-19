Children’s book by Manitoba premier didn’t break conflict rules: commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s ethics commissioner says Premier Wab Kinew didn’t violate conflict of interest rules in writing a children’s book.

Jeffrey Schnoor dismissed the complaint by Fort Garry legislature member Mark Wasyliw, who accused Kinew of violating the Conflict of Interest Act.

Wasyliw alleged Kinew submitted his children’s book, “An Anishinaabe Christmas,” to Penguin Random House after he became premier in 2023, breaching conflict of interest rules.

In a decision Wednesday, Schnoor said the allegation is unfounded.

He said the book was submitted before Kinew’s NDP formed government and that all conflict of interest conditions in the act were respected.

The act does allow ministers to engage in prohibited activities, provided exceptions are made.

Schnoor said he granted an exemption after a postelection meeting, in which Kinew discussed his ownership of Grey Cloud Media and his work as an author. Kinew, a former journalist, previously wrote several other books, including a memoir.

Story continues below advertisement

There were conditions that Kinew not use his status to influence decisions affecting book publishers, not be identified as premier on books or promotional materials and not publish any new books while premier.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wasyliw, who was kicked out of the NDP caucus last year and sits as an Independent, argued Kinew violated the commissioner’s direction after the book was published.

“The web page from Penguin Random House promoting this book refers to Wab Kinew as a ‘provincial politician in Manitoba’ but goes on to provide hyperlinks to his political website that clearly identifies him as the premier,” Wasyliw said in his complaint.

“It further provides links to his Twitter and Facebook accounts that also identify him as premier.”

Schnoor said he asked Kinew to provide copies of any relevant documents and to connect him with Penguin Random House.

In an emailed response, Kinew said the complaint was “frivolous,” didn’t hold water and ought to be dismissed.

“The book, ‘An Anishinaabe Christmas,’ was submitted to my publisher prior to my becoming premier and I have never promoted it nor have I engaged in any activities intended to promote the sale of the book,” Kinew said.

The premier also said he asked the publisher to remove any information identifying him as a politician from websites and to remove links to his website or social media.

Story continues below advertisement

Schnoor, after consulting with Penguin Random House, ruled Kinew followed the conditions and did not violate the act.

“MLA Wasyliw has provided no factual basis for most of his allegations; some, including the references to sections that are obviously inapplicable or non-existent, can be described as frivolous,” he said.

“I conclude that Premier Kinew has not breached The Conflict of Interest (Members and Ministers) Act as alleged by MLA Wasyliw.”